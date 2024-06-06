Help Leamington’s John Farringdon celebrate his 111th birthday by getting him a card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world's second oldest man, who lives in Leamington, turns 111 tomorrow (Friday June 7) - and you can help him celebrate his birthday.

To mark this momentous occasion, Cubbington Mill is calling out to the community with the aim of collecting 111 birthday cards for John Farringdon.

"We are aiming to collect 111 birthday cards for John, whether they be a beautiful handmade card, note, postcard or even shop bought he will appreciate all the kindness shown," said the care home.

"For all drop offs please come to our bright red post box located at the front of our home."

The home's address is:

Cubbington Mill Care Home

Church Lane

Royal Leamington Spa

CV32 7JT