Help to make patients' final christmases extra special by donating to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign will help some Myton Hospices’ patients to have a final Christmas to remember.

Christmas is a special time, but for patients and families cared for by The Myton Hospices it is all the more poignant, as for many this might be the last Christmas they spend with their loved one or their first without someone special.

The family of former patient Eric Barton have said: “We visited my Grandad on Sunday and your volunteers and staff came past his window/doors with reindeers and Santa which was lovely as my grandad managed a wave back and I captured this moment which I’ll never forget.

Christmas at the Myton Hospices. Picture supplied.

"You put a Christmas tree outside with lights on for him to see and wrapped a Christmas blanket over him in his cosy room.

"The Carol singers were coming round and it was very emotional.”

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 4th January 2023.

Alternatively you can find out more and donate online at http://www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

The Whitnash Tree of Light