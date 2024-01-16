Henry Brothers and VIVO Defence break ground on £6m scheme at Gamecock Barracks

VIVO Defence Services and its tier one supply chain partner Henry Brothers Construction have broken ground on a £6m scheme to house an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Troop at Gamecock Barracks near Nuneaton.

The troop is relocating from Chetwynd Barracks, Nottingham, to Gamecock Barracks, in Warwickshire, under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme.

Henry Brothers has been selected by client VIVO Defence Services to deliver the new building for the troop.

It will feature space for offices, garages and stores, and will be built at the Southern edge of the base.

Joined by representatives from the DEO Army Programme, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), Gamecock Barracks and construction partners William Gough, VIVO and Midlands-based Henry Brothers Construction have now broken ground on the scheme.

Warren Webster, Programme Director for DIO Major Projects (Army) said: “This is another demonstration of our commitment to increase the pace, quality and volume of Defence infrastructure delivery, by doing things differently.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in DIO Regional Delivery and their long-term partner VIVO and its suppliers, to build this important capability. Collaboration remains at the heart of our delivery intent, and when completed, Gamecock Barracks will provide first class Explosive Ordnance Disposal facilities for the central region.”

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “Henry Brothers is very pleased to be continuing the successful relationship with VIVO Defence, which follows delivery of a new dye pod facility recently at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

“This development at Gamecock Barracks will rehome an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Troop – giving them modern, purpose-built, secure facilities as part of the MOD’s investment into the armed forces.

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of working within MOD sites across the UK, helping to improve and upgrade key military resources, and we are delighted to have now broken ground and started work on this latest development.”

Jerry Moloney, Managing Director of VIVO Defence Services, added: “It is great news that work is now underway to build this important new facility at Gamecock Barracks.

“We look forward to delivering it with our supply chain partners to the troop and are proud to work so closely with the UK military on developing new important infrastructure for them.”

Belinda Lunn, Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Army Programme Director said: “I am delighted to see this significant project get off the ground, expanding our ongoing programme of investment and construction across the UK, to benefit Army personnel and support military capability.

“I look forward to working with all partners involved in this project and to seeing the new infrastructure at Gamecock Barracks take shape over the coming months.”