Hepatitis C set to be 'eliminated' in Leamington after recent testing and treatment process

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hepatitis C is set to be 'eliminated' in Leamington after a recent testing and treatment process, according to Warwickshire County Council.

Hepatitis C (hep C) is one of the most common blood borne viruses in the country.

In order to eliminate it as a major health concern by 2025, NHS England set a series of targets called micro-elimination, to tackle the virus and ensure that people are being diagnosed and getting the treatment they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of August 2024, Change Grow Live, a drug and alcohol service commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), has micro-eliminated hep C in Leamington, with Stratford-upon-Avon next on the list to achieve the status. Photo by shutterstock

As of August 2024, Change Grow Live, a drug and alcohol service commissioned by the county council, says it has micro-eliminated hep C in Leamington, with Stratford next on the list to achieve the status.

In order to accomplish the targets in Leamington, Change Grow Live ran a clinic every other month offering residents accessing the service a test for hep C.

They also visited pharmacies to do testing and use pharmacy data to reach people who may be more at risk.

The Leamington clinic achieved micro-elimination of hep C by reaching the following targets:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 per cent of people using the service have been offered a hepatitis C test.

90 per cent of these people have then been tested (in Leamington, 99.28 per cent of people with a history of injecting have now been tested).

75 per cent of people who were diagnosed with hep C have started treatment (in Leamington, 96.43 per cent of people with hep C have successfully started treatment).

Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for social care and health, said: “This is an incredible achievement for Change Grow Live and they have made a huge difference to the lives of residents in Leamington by significantly increasing the number of people being treated for hep C.

"Services like Change Grow Live believe in people, they take the time to understand what you’re going through, they don’t judge, and they help you to take the first steps to making positive changes in your life.

“If you think you might have hep C, get tested so you can get treated as soon as possible.”

Chris Saunders, locality manager at Change Grow Live, added: “This is an amazing achievement and something we’ve been striving for.

"We have worked really hard to ensure that everyone coming through the service in Leamington is offered a test and given treatment if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been amazing to see people attend for treatment and see the positive impact it has had on them and their families.”

“Colleagues have worked tirelessly to get to this point, so I would like to thank them for their perseverance and dedication to make a difference to people’s lives.”

About Hepatitis C

Hep C is a virus that can infect the liver. If left untreated, it can sometimes cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver over many years.

Most people with Hep C can be cured with few or no side effects through taking a course of anti-viral tablets.

You can become infected with Hep C if you come into contact with the blood of an infected person.

Some ways the infection can spread include; injecting recreational drugs using unsterilised needles, sharing razors or toothbrushes, from a pregnant woman to her unborn baby or through unprotected sex – although this is very rare.

Most infections happen in people who inject drugs or have injected them in the past. Therefore, if anyone has ever injected recreational drugs, it’s important to get tested.

Hep C often does not have any noticeable symptoms until the liver has been significantly damaged. This means many people have the infection without realising it. Symptoms can include feeling tired all the time, stomach ache, feeling and being sick, loss of appetite and flu-like symptoms.

The only way to know for certain if these symptoms are caused by hep C is to get tested.

Free at-home tests online can be ordered online. Alternatively, people can visit one of the Change Grow Live hubs in Leamington, Rugby or Nuneaton.

For more information and to order an at home test go to: www.nhs.uk/conditions/hepatitis-c