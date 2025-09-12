'Her story is a reminder that passion, hard work, and community can carry you through a lifetime': Remarkable Rugbeian celebrates her 100th birthday

A remarkable Rugbeian who has danced her way through life with a determined spirit has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with her love for animals, Brenda Frost marked the occasion on September 5 at Thurlaston Meadows care home in Thurlaston with a visit from some alpacas, courtesy of the Alpaca Pals.

Brenda was born in Birmingham but moved to Rugby at the age of 11, attending Westlands High School for Girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the tender age of two, she was drawn to the spotlight. Whether it was ballet, tap, or theatrical performances, she found joy in movement and expression. Growing up in Rugby, her love for dance wasn’t just a hobby — it was a calling.

Animal lover Brenda Frost marked the occasion at Thurlaston Meadows care home in Thurlaston with a visit from some beautiful alpacas, courtesy of the Alpaca Pals.

To afford her classes, Brenda didn’t just rely on others, she pitched in. Helping with blackout curtains and washing up during intervals shows her grit and commitment. And biking to events all over Rugby with her friends? That’s the kind of spirit that builds lifelong memories and strong legs!

Brenda worked at BTH in town and met her husband at one of the dances in Rugby.

Staff at Thurlaston Meadows said they have been celebrating her milestone birthday at the care home, with a special party - which, of course, included a lovely cake!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Birnie, activities co-ordinator at Thurlaston Meadows, said: "Now, at 100, Brenda’s legacy isn’t just in the steps she danced — it’s in the example she set. Her story is a reminder that passion, hard work, and community can carry you through a lifetime."