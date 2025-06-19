Here are some beautiful pub beer gardens in Leamington that you can enjoy this summer

We asked landlords to send in the photos to show the gardens at their establishments as they get set for welcoming customers to enjoy the warmer weather in the coming days, weeks and months.
And, as you can see, Leamington residents and visitors are spoilt for choice for pubs both in and around the town and a bit further afield where they can enjoy cold drinks and good food in the sunshine.
1. The Butchers Arms
The Butchers Arms in Bishops Itchington. A hidden village gem – blooming with colour, children's play area, canopied seating space and voted top ten restaurants in Warwickshire on OpenTable (Diner's Choice award 2025) - serving great pub grub. Don't miss the cocktail pitcher deals. Photo: Butchers Arms
2. The Leopard
The Leopard in Bishops Tachbrook Photo: Kane Hawkeswood
3. The Red Lion
The beer garden at Red Lion in Hunningham lit up at night. Photo: The Red Lion Hunningham
4. The Fleur De Lys
An aerial view of the beautiful grounds and setting of The Fleur De Lys in Lowsonford . Photo: We Are // The Clarkes