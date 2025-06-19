A collage of photos of some of the beer gardens in this gallery.placeholder image
Here are some beautiful pub beer gardens in Leamington that you can enjoy this summer

By Oliver Williams
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:59 BST
Here is a selection of the Leamington pub beer gardens you can enjoy this summer.

We asked landlords to send in the photos to show the gardens at their establishments as they get set for welcoming customers to enjoy the warmer weather in the coming days, weeks and months.

And, as you can see, Leamington residents and visitors are spoilt for choice for pubs both in and around the town and a bit further afield where they can enjoy cold drinks and good food in the sunshine.

The Butchers Arms in Bishops Itchington. A hidden village gem – blooming with colour, children's play area, canopied seating space and voted top ten restaurants in Warwickshire on OpenTable (Diner's Choice award 2025) - serving great pub grub. Don't miss the cocktail pitcher deals.

1. The Butchers Arms

The Butchers Arms in Bishops Itchington. A hidden village gem – blooming with colour, children's play area, canopied seating space and voted top ten restaurants in Warwickshire on OpenTable (Diner's Choice award 2025) - serving great pub grub. Don't miss the cocktail pitcher deals. Photo: Butchers Arms

The Leopard in Bishops Tachbrook

2. The Leopard

The Leopard in Bishops Tachbrook Photo: Kane Hawkeswood

The beer garden at Red Lion in Hunningham lit up at night.

3. The Red Lion

The beer garden at Red Lion in Hunningham lit up at night. Photo: The Red Lion Hunningham

An aerial view of the beautiful grounds and setting of The Fleur De Lys in Lowsonford .

4. The Fleur De Lys

An aerial view of the beautiful grounds and setting of The Fleur De Lys in Lowsonford . Photo: We Are // The Clarkes

