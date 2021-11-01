Four pumpkin carvers show us their expert work. Photo sent by Nita Mistry.

Here are some of our favourite pictures of Rugby's spooktacular Halloween

Absolutely brilliant effort everyone!

By Alex Green
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:50 pm

Rugby' s weather might have attempted its own Halloween performance yesterday with torrential rain and ominous clouds - but not to be outdone, Rugbeians across the town put on a sterling performance.

Scores of you sent us some absolutely fantastic Halloween pictures and we have picked a handful of our favourites to publish below. That said, we loved every single photo and the town is to be commended for putting on a frightfully night. You can see all the photos by visiting our original post at: www.facebook.com/RugbyAdvertiser/posts/6424598167615171

22-month-old Ella enjoys her first time trick or treating. Photo sent by Siobhan Forrestal.

Rugby's branch of the Ghostbusters were on hand to deal with any unwanted ghosts or ghouls. Photo sent by Christina Vernon-Thomas.

We loved this young Rugbeian's take on the Mad Hatter. And with Lewis Carroll's Rugby links, what a brilliant idea for a costume. Photo sent by Caroline Cunningham.

Natalie Marie sent in this heart-warming photo of her little boy, who was born at 25 weeks and is now enjoying his first Halloween dressed as Jack Skellington.

