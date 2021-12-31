Here are some stories that brought smiles to our faces in 2021 in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

It is fair to say that 2021 has been another testing year for our communities. A huge fire and explosion at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Leamington was seen for miles - and tragically, it took the life of David Boswell. Covid continues to cause grief and disruption with people losing businesses, their livelihoods and, more importantly, loved ones too. But it is also true to say that there have been many, many rays of light. Communities have once again come together to help those in need while new businesses continue to arrive in our towns as we start to look forward.

We wanted to end this year on a positive note - and say thank you to everyone who, in the face of adversity, has done so much to make our district a great place to live and work. So here are a few stories over 2021 that brought smiles to our faces.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, pubs and cafes fight back

George Cambridge and the Warwick Street Kitchen team. Photo by David Fawbert Photography.

Our amazing restaurants, pubs and cafes have had to fight and adapt to survive over the past couple of years and they face a tough few weeks with the latest restrictions due to the Omicron variant.

But back in the summer, the first ever Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards shone a light on some of the region’s best hospitality businesses in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

In partnership with Warwickshire County Council, Coventry BID and Visit Coventry, the first live local awards event since lockdown brought together more than 40 businesses vying for success across 15 food and drink categories.

The winners in our local area were: Best Artisan Food Producer: Price’s Spices, Leamington; Best Café/Coffee Shop: Warwick Street Kitchen, Leamington; Best Food/Drink Experience: Bread For Life, Warwick; Best Farm Shop: Hilltop Farm, near Leamington; Newcomer Award: Pasta Brothers, Bishops Tachbrook; Express To Success Award: Joint winners: Price’s Spices, Leamington and Swirls Gelato, Leamington; Foodie Champion: The Barn Kitchen, Leamington.

Molly Bufton Stear

Community heroes

Just like in 2020, the local community came together once again to help the vulnerable during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, held the first MP Community Awards event to recognise the hard work of groups and individuals.

The winners were as follows:

The Frailty Unit staff with their award

- The Warwick and Leamington COVID-19 Mutual Aid group won the Special Recognition Award. The grassroots organisation has formed a team of 80 active volunteers since its creation last March. It has delivered more than 1,350 care packages containing food, medicine and supplies, and made nearly 5,000 phone calls to lonely residents.

-The team award went to the Warwick Hospital Frailty Unit which was converted into a COVID-19 ward and delivered high quality care to the most vulnerable throughout the pandemic.

-The three individual award winners went to: Gary Harvey of Cool Breeze Technology Services who donated more than 170 laptops to youngsters in need; The Care Bureau's healthcare assistant Kerry Rockcliffe was recognised for working 13-hour days to provide comfort and dignity to end-of-life virus patients – many without family or friends; Myton School headteacher Andy Perry was commended for minimising the impact of school disruption and online learning on his students.

-The community group award was shared between homeless charity LWS Night Shelter and the New Life Church, in Friar Street, Warwick. LWS Night Shelter was awarded for continuing to care for its 100 service users despite the pandemic – and not having a permanent home. The church was recognised for distributing more than 63,000 food parcels to those in need.

Stacey Bains and volunteers at the New Life Church

- Aubrey Allen took home the business award for providing 16,000 meals to deprived families in collaboration with other local traders.

Royal approval

Several people from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth were named on the Queen's Birthday Honours List for the work they have done to help and support others during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Molly Bufton Stear, of Kenilworth, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for launching Molly's Meals, which has been feeding those in need during the pandemic.

Warwick-based chief executive of NHS Charities Together, Elaine 'Ellie' Orton, was awarded an OBE for services to the NHS during Covid-19.

Tim Lockley, of Warwick University's History Department, was made an MBE for his services to the community in Harbury.

89-year-old John Wilcock caught the imagination of the public by rollerskating around his home and around Warwick to raise funds for for food charity FareShare.

Rachel Booth from Hatton received a British Empire Medal for her services to the community in Warwickshire during the pandemic.

Rachel set up the Warwickshire Scrubbers community initiative last year to help kit out NHS workers on the front line.

Abigail De Graaff, of Shipston-on-Stour, also received a BEM for services to the Warwickshire Scrubbers and the provision of PPE during Covid-19.

Lighthorne resident Timothy Andrews, the co-founder of the charity LoveBrum, was made an MBE For services to charity and the community in Birmingham.

Wendy Tomes, of Warwick and the former CEO of the Sidney Stringer Multi Academy Trust in Coventry, who retired from the post last summer was made an OBE for services to education.

Robert Sherman, the co-founder of Harbury E-Wheels received a BEM for services to the community in Harbury particularly during Covid-19.

Remembering two special people

Two people who did so much for Whitnash were remembered when Whitnash councillors officially opened the town's brand new £2.5 million civic centre and library building in November.

Whitnash Town Council named the centre's multi-use sports hall after former town councillor and mayor Cllr Tony Heath, who had played a big part in the project before he died in September.

Tributes were also paid to another former Whitnash councillor and mayor Bernard Kirton, who died last year.

Bernard was a formidable force in Whitnash over several decades and had fought to improve facilities in the town. He is honoured at the civic centre by having its new meeting/conference room named after him.

Incredible fundraisers

Thousands of pounds have been raised for charity during 2021 - by fundraisers of all ages. Seven-year-old Chloe Brown from Leamington showed an incredible amount of strength and bravery by climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help others like her who have the genetic disease.

And 89-year-old John Wilcock also caught the imagination of the public by rollerskating around his home and around Warwick to raise funds for for food charity FareShare.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford MBE, John initially aimed to raise £500 by skating 90 laps of the courtyard outside his flat before his 90th birthday. But he has now raised thousands of pounds.

Going underground

We are delighted that Peter Bowen's columns have proven to be so popular among our readers - and very grateful that Peter continues to write them for us! This year, he has covered a range of both local and national subjects. But it was his tales of the tunnels under Leamington that caused the biggest reaction. This led him to speak to people who had walked the 'secret tunnel' between Newbold Terrace and Jephson Gardens - and then Ian Painter went looking for a tunnel under The Parade. We are always happy to hear from people with tales of the tunnels - and any other local story from our history.