Here are the details of the Whitnash Christmas lights switch-on event

The Christmas lights in Whitnash will be switched-on as part of an event based around the Plough and Harrow pub in the town on Sunday December 5 from 4pm.

The event, organised by volunteers from Whitnash Town Council, their families and friends, will include performances by two bands - The Intruders and Twisted Minds - dance troupe Fit2Dance and entertainment from a magician.

Father Christmas will also visit the event.

Poster for the Whitnash Christmas lights switch-on event.

Other attractions will include fairground rides, a selection of stalls, a bottle and chocolate tombola and a raffle.

The organisers are still accepting contributions to the raffle.

Dessert MK will be selling a selection of desserts from its vans at the event.

The lights will be switched on by Whitnash Mayor Councillor Adrian Barton and the winner of the Light up the District competition.

Housing developer AC Lloyd is sponsoring the event.