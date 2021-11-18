Here are the first images of what the new £350,000 playground in Leamington’s Victoria Park will look like - with a six-metre high tree house and zip wires

Images of what the new £350,000 playground will look like in Leamington’s Victoria Park.

Occupying a slightly larger area than before, the new facility will include a six-metre high tree house with a long spiral slide.

There will also be a trim trail, swings and trampolines, a bigger sandpit and toddler area and, between the paddling pool and skatepark, double racing zipwires.

The design was chosen after Warwick District Council and the community group, Friends of Victoria Park, jointly sponsored an online survey of Victoria Park users in 2018, with particular focus on potential improvements to park facilities.

Over 1,000 park users responded to the survey and the results showed overwhelming enthusiasm for bringing new and more exciting equipment to the playground.

At the top of the list was a major new multi-use play structure, with items like a zipwire and bigger toddler area also proving to be extremely popular.

These ideas were then incorporated into a brief given to six innovative play equipment companies to submit their designs. The council also expanded its budget for the play area to £350,000, funded via Section 106 agreements from local developments in the area.

Speaking for the Friends, David Adams said: “We were delighted to be part of the team who evaluated the supplier submissions and joined the council experts in voting unanimously for the inspired presentation from the winning company, Kompan.”

Councillor Alan Rhead, cabinet member for climate change, said: “Our play areas are a valuable asset for our children, not only providing them with a safe space to play but also in enabling their development. This will hopefully encourage people of all ages to use this valuable green space and in which to undertake exercise for their all-round health.

“This new play area will be a flagship for the area, building on the already established appeal of Victoria Park as a welcoming space for families.”

