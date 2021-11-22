Here are the first people to be remembered on this year's Rugby Tree of Light

The Tree of Light during a previous year.

Rugby Rotary' s Tree of Light outside St Andrew's continues this year and, after its launch in the last week, has already received many dedications.

All the money that is donated to the project every year is given to Rugby Myton Hospice to assist them in their work to give support and palliative care in Rugby.

A spokesperson for Rugby Rotary said: "This is the time in the year when we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our hearts for ever and when we especially treasure their memory.

"The Rotary Club of Rugby, as part of its dedicated service to the local community, is giving everyone the opportunity to give to a cause that is so vital to us all.

"As always and with the thanks for the exceptional support given to us by the Rugby Advertiser, the first week’s list of those you wish to remember is published in this week’s issue.

"Sponsor forms can be found in this and future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackhams Opticians, who have very kindly agreed to be the collecting point again this year.

"The completed Sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to: ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in) Blackhams Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SD and marked ‘Tree of Light’

"If you are a UK Tax Payer you may also indicate that you wish your donation to be Gift Aided to increase it by 25 per cent.

"Sponsor forms and donations will be accepted up to Monday, 20th December 2021."

This week's dedications are: