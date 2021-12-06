Here are the primary and secondary schools in and around Warwick and Leamington that made it into The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022

Primary and Secondary schools from in and around Warwick and Leamington have been named as some of the top schools in the West Midlands

Primary and secondary schools from in and around Warwick and Leamington have been named as some of the top schools in the West Midlands.

The top performing schools have been revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017 to 2019.

The primary school rankings are based on the average outcomes achieved by schools in Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) in the three years, 2017-19.

The guide aggregated the scaled scores – where 100 indicates the standard which children are expected to achieve aged 11 – for reading; grammar, punctuation and spelling; and maths in each of the three years and ranked schools on the average aggregated score.

In the top 10 primary schools in the West Midlands, St Anthony's RC Primary School in Leamington came in at number four and Southam Primary School came in at number five.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning nine to seven or A* and A grades at GCSE.

Only schools that published their results in those years or disclosed them to The Sunday Times have been included in this edition of The Sunday Times Schools Guide, which includes around 1,700 schools.

Examination outcomes from 2020 and 2021 have not been used in determining this year’s Parent Power rankings.

Two schools in Warwick - King's High School and Warwick School - came in number five and number six respectively in the The top 10 independent secondary schools in the West Midlands list.

Elsewhere in the county, Rugby School came in at number four in the list.

In the top 10 state secondary schools in the West Midlands list King Edward VI School in Stratford came in at number three and Stratford Girls' Grammar School came in at number five.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement.

"By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

“At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”