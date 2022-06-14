Here are the winners of this year's Two Castles Run between Warwick and Kenilworth

Men’s winners: 1st - Callum Hanlon (1218), 2nd Frazer Knowles (1488) and 3rd Luke Morgan (1162) and Women’s winners: 1st Julie Emmerson (1986), 2nd - Kelly Edwards (16) and 3rd Natalie Bhangal (1079). Picture submitted.

Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club runner Callum Hanlon repeated his success of three years ago by winning the men’s race in the Two Castle’s Run over the weekend.

More than 3,000 runners took part in the 10k race between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle on Sunday (June 12).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Callum crossed the finish line at Kenilworth Castle in a time of 32m 1s - beating his winning time from 2019 by 56 seconds.

Blythe Liggins runners and volunteers after the race. Picture submitted.

Second home was team-mate Frazer Knowles with a time of 32m 59s, with Luke Morgan, of the Kenilworth Runners, completing the top three just a second behind in a time of 33 minutes flat.

Julie Emmerson, of Coventry Godiva Harriers, went one better than she did in 2019 and was the first woman home in a time of 36m 20s, with Kelly Edwards of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, in second in a time of 37m 43 second and Natalie Bhangal, also of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, completing the top three in a time of 40m 3s.

After an enforced break in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, huge crowds came out to support the return of the event, which was once again organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club and sponsored by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

Rotary press officer Bob Kelly said: “It was fantastic to see such a successful return for this much-loved event after an enforced absence.

“A big thank you to everyone who made it happen, from the volunteers to the runners and the large crowds who came out to support the event.”

This was the 38th staging of the race and the 17th year that Blythe Liggins was the event’s headline sponsor.

The firm also fielded a squad of 30 runners and provided race marshals.

Senior partner David Lester said: “We’re delighted the day went so well.

"It was wonderful to see such a large crowd come out to support the runners.

“The Two Castles is a huge event for Warwickshire and has been missed the last two years.”

The race is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and annually raises more than £100,000 for charities.