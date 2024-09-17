Here are the winners of Warwick and Leamington MP's Community Awards for Excellence 2024

Earlier this month, Matt Western hosted his fourth annual MP awards, which he called “a chance to celebrate some of the incredible work that takes place in our towns and villages.”

The MP for Warwick and Leamington started the awards back in 2020, with the first event taking place in 2021, after he witnessed how people from across Warwick, Leamington, Whitnash and the surrounding villages came together to support one another during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has continued the tradition since then, with 2024 marking four years of the event.

Each year he opens nominations to the community and invites residents to nominate local people or organisations who work in the towns and villages.

This year, the nominations were opened up in February.

Matt’s 2024 MP Awards winners were invited to a reception at the Court House in Warwick and the winners received their trophies, which were sourced through Spa Trophies in Leamington.

Here are the winners for the 2024 awards:

The Ahmadiyya Community Centre

David Greenwood

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty

Jel Sangha

Leanne Hewitt

Pat Edgington

PC Scott Caswell

Sam Black

Speaking about the event, Mr Western said: “My MP Awards are always a highlight of my year, a chance to celebrate some of the fantastic work that takes place in our towns and villages.

"I want to congratulate all the winners and nominees. Your work is invaluable and makes our towns and villages what they are. Thank you for everything you do.”

