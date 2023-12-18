Here are your Christmas bin collection times for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

With Christmas Day and Boxing Day next Monday and Tuesday, collection days for rubbish and recycling are changing temporarily next week

Rubbish, recycling and food waste bin collection days will be changed for households across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth over the Christmas period next week.

Households which would normally have their collections take place on Monday will instead have their bins emptied this coming Saturday (December 23).

To replace the collection which would normally take place on Tuesdays, a collection will take place on Wednesday December 27.

Bin collections across Warwick district during the Christmas period (2023).

Wednesday collections will take place on Thursday (December 28) next week.

Thursday collections will take place on Friday (December 29) and Friday collections will take place on Saturday December 30.

No collections will take place on New Year’s Day ( Monday January 1) – so a collection will take place for those households who would normally have their bins emptied on a Monday on Tuesday January 2 instead.

This will mean that those who would normally have a Tuesday collection will have theirs on Wednesday January 3, for Wednesdays it will be Thursday January 4, for Thursdays it will be Friday January 5 and for Fridays it will be Saturday January 6.

Collection days will return to normal after this two week period during which no garden waste collections will be made.

To check for your bin collection dates over the Christmas period visit Warwick District Council’s website or use the mobile phone app.