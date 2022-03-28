Here is how people living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth can get help putting on a party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Support is being offered to help people living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
Residents hoping to organise a street party for the celebrations over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend (Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5) can apply to Warwick District Council for a road closure and advice on holding a successful event.
The council has also launched the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund totalling £10,000 with grants of between £250 to £1000 available to registered voluntary and community organisations and Parish Councils to support their plans.
The fund can be used to pay for bunting, signage and decorations and to assist with the implementation of road closures and traffic management.
Councillor Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council, said: “Her Majesty The Queen has selflessly served the country and the Commonwealth for an incredible 70 years of her life.
"This unique moment in history is worthy of a fantastic celebration, and I’m delighted that the Council can offer its help and support to ensure that our residents can come together and celebrate, particularly after what has been a difficult couple of years.”
For information on street parties and to make an application to close a road, visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/streetparties.
Applications for the Jubilee weekend should be made by Wednesday April 20.
For details of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund, visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/QPJF