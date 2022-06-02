Here's a few photo of how Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been getting ready for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Thousands of people across the Warwick district are revving up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in sensational style over the next four days.

Street parties and community events are expected to take place - so please remember to send in your photos afterwards to [email protected]

In the meantime, here are a few photos taken earlier in the week of how residents and businesses have decorated ahead of the Jubilee celebrations.

1. Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth get ready for Platinum Jubilee celebrations Businesses in Kenilworth have been getting ready for the Jubilee celebrations by creating window displays. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

2. Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth get ready for Platinum Jubilee celebrations Many shops and units in Kenilworth have created window displays to celebrate the Jubilee. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

3. Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth get ready for Platinum Jubilee celebrations Post boxes and bollards have been decorated in Kenilworth for the Jubilee. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

4. Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth get ready for Platinum Jubilee celebrations Post boxes and bollards have been decorated for the Jubilee. Photo by Mike Baker Photo: Photo by Mike Baker Photo Sales