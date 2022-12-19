Here's a look at the first steam train to cross a newly installed railway bridge in Leamington

It came through the area last month

On November 26, the BR 4-6-2 Class 7MT No. 70000 Britannia, crossed the newly installed railway bridge in Rugby Road in Leamington. Photo by Peter Sumner

A railway bridge in Leamington recently saw its first steam train after the bridge was replaced earlier this year.

On November 26, the BR 4-6-2 Class 7MT No. 70000 Britannia, crossed the newly installed railway bridge in Rugby Road.

Advertisement

The bridge replaced the 118 year old bridge and the new bridge was up and running in April.

Advertisement

Network Rail worked over the four-day bank holiday during that month to carry out the complex £2.4milion bridge replacement project.

Many residents and train enthusiasts came to the town to watch the old bridge being removed and the new one being installed.

Advertisement

Peter Sumner, who captured the photo, said: “This was the first steam rail tour to cross this new bridge. I took this photo on the outward journey.”