Here's some Easter events taking place at tourism attractions across Warwickshire

From breakfast with the Easter bunny to a new Zog Playland at Warwick Castle, tourist attractions in the region are getting ready to host a variety of events this Easter.

For the Easter holidays, Shakespeare’s England members are offering a host of themed activities, events and offers for families throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.

‘Mini Madness’ at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon include a Mini-themed traditional egg hunt, costumed family tours and a special Mini Egg Rover challenge on April 20 from 11am until 3pm.

Members of Shakespeare's England will be hosting Easter events and activities. Photos supplied by Shakespeare's England

Children will be challenged to programme and guide their Sphero RVR Robot across a challenging assault course while trying to keep their chocolate mini eggs safe. STEM Ambassadors from MOD Kineton will be on hand to help children with this engineering challenge.

Kenilworth Castle is hosting an Easter adventure quest until April 24, where families can explore the historic site for clues and challenges, take part in traditional Easter games like egg rolling and the egg and spoon race and track down the Easter eggs.

Visitors will also be able to win a chocolate treat and an adventurer’s certificate on completion.

Many historic heritage attractions are reopening fully for the first time since before the pandemic, including two of Shakespeare’s family homes – Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and New Place, along with Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall.

Kenilworth Castle will be hosting an Easter trail around the site. Photo supplied by Shakespeare's England

Earlier this month, Warwick Castle launched the world’s first Zog Playland and saw the return of the Zog and the Quest for the Golden Star interactive trail.

Inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book, Zog and the Flying Doctors, the brand new Playland features zip wires, crawl tunnels, rope swings and slides.

Helen Peters, CEO of Shakespeare’s England, said: “It is so wonderful to see so many of our amazing attractions, hotels and heritage sites open again this Easter holiday.

"There is such a wide variety of activities and workshops on offer to suit all ages, from sitting in the schoolroom where Shakespeare wrote his very first sonnet to Easter egg trails with a twist and, for grown-ups, Shakespeare Distillery’s first River Avon gin tasting cruise of the year.”

Compton Verney will be hosting a range of activities from Easter trails inside the galleries and around the park to a 'wild Wednesday' interactive nature-inspired workshop and a four-day animation camp. Photo supplied by Shakespeare's England

For a full list of events at Shakespeare’s England members go to: https://www.shakespeares-england.co.uk/

Quill writing at Shakespeare’s Schoolroom. Photo supplied by Shakespeare's England