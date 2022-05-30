Here's some of the events taking place in Warwickshire over half term and the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Kenilworth Castle will be hosting events over the May half term. Photo by Heritage England

Members of Shakespeare’s England will be marking the Queen’s historic 70-year reign with events such as outdoor picnics, exhibitions, street parties, and afternoon teas with croquet on the lawn.

Helen Peters, CEO of Shakespeare’s England, said: “It is palpable to feel the excitement building as our first ever four-day Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday approaches and with so many brilliant events for people of all ages, we are truly spoilt for choice throughout our region.

“Her Majesty the Queen is wonderfully inspiring as a person and has done so much for Great Britain and tourism during her 70-year reign.

At Compton Verney visitors can see Morag Myerscough’s new outdoor installation, The Village, in the Old Town Meadow – the site of the medieval village of Compton Murdak. Photo by Compton Verney

"It will be fantastic to be part of the celebrations in her honour.

Here is a list of what is taking place in the county over half term and Jubilee weekend:

~ Warwick Castle – A new Zog live show with puppetry and interactive routines launches this half-term joining the new Zog Playland and trail.

~ British Motor Museum – The Gaydon-based museum is celebrating the royal cars in its collection. A number of vehicles from the Royal household will be on display including the first bespoke royal Land Rover state review car, one of the fleet of vehicles used for Queen Elizabeth II’s first Commonwealth Tour and a 1971 Rover P5B, the personal property of HM the Queen but on long-term loan to the museum.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa in Leamington will be hosting Platinum Jubilee afternoon teas. Photo by Mallory Court

A free Family Tour takes place each day at 1.30pm, where children can help ‘royal reporters’ Jim and Claire find the next scoop on their tour around the royal cars – and they will be able to make a ‘royal car’ to take home.

There is also a UK Slot Car Festival on May 28 to 29 and the National Metro and Mini Show on June 5.

~ Kenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Garden – Families can hear tales of Queen Elizabeth I’s visit to Kenilworth Castle, listening to stories about young monarchs through history and taking part in sword-fighting lessons in Sword School until June 5.

~ Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, Leamington – Visitors can enjoy a Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea or a ‘Platinum picnic afternoon tea’, which includes a glass of fizz for two, traditional afternoon tea, picnic blanket to use outdoors and a game of croquet on the lawn for two.

~ Compton Verney - During May half-term there will be Morag Myerscough’s new outdoor installation, The Village, in the Old Town Meadow – the site of the medieval village of Compton Murdak.

This new artwork is both a performance arena and an interactive visitor experience, where you can explore what has the look and feel of a two dimensional village – echoing the first settlement beneath your feet, which dates back to 1099.

~ Lunt Roman Fort, Baginton – Children can sculpt their own Roman offering and learn all about this ancient custom in a drop-in Gifts for the Gods workshop running until June 2, 10am–3pm.