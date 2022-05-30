Here's some of the things happening in Warwick to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this week.

People across the Warwick district are getting ready to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many events and street parties will be taking place over the long bank holiday weekend.

Here is a list of ones taking place in and near Warwick:

~ Community celebration in Warwick town centre – June 2

There will be a celebration with a day of activities, including a community event in the Market Square organised by Warwick Town Council and supported by Warwick Chamber of Trade, featuring live music through the

decades, as well as classic cars and a steam train. Food and drink will be provided by businesses including the Tilted Wig, Jack’s Shack, the Rose & Crown, the Fourpenny Shop Hotel & Restaurant and Ronnie’s Bar, Totally Thai and Norma Jean Bakery.

The event will be opened by Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, and will start with a rendition of the National Anthem by the Warwick Community Band. Warwick’s Town Crier will also attend.

Warwick will also host a ‘Wiggle of Corgis’ event organised by local businesswoman Clare Underwood, which will see independent shops and businesses display Corgi stickers in their window, with children and families encouraged to see how many of the Queen’s favourite dog they can find.

Over the Jubilee weekend there will also be the opportunity for children to hear the story read aloud by Diane on June 2 and June 4. To find out more about the Wiggle of Corgis event, go to: https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/a-wiggle-of-corgis-happy-happy-jubilee/

~ Jubilee street picnic on Wathen Road – Friday June 3

Residents of Wathen Road have organised the event and a section of the road will be officially closed. The Warwick Mayor is due to attend to officially open the event at 2pm and he will also be judging the ‘children’s best homemade crown’

There will also be a ‘best dressed house’ and a Jubilee cake contest within the residents area.

~ Jubilee fun day in Priory Pools – Saturday June 4

The Packmores Resident Committee have organised the event, which will run from 1pm to 4pm. There will be a barbecue, bouncy castle, bungee run, tea party tent and a sensory area

~ Jubilee street party in Blacklow Road – Sunday June 5

Part of the road will be closed and festivities will start at 1pm with a Jubilee lunch and games. There will be a street Bake Off competition with prizes for young and adult best bake – to be judged by the Warwick Mayor who is due to attend at 4pm.

Local businesses have sponsored the event and donated raffle prizes including the Warwick International Riding School, Hintons Nursery and the Saxon Mill.