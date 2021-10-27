Here's the full route for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cycling road race which starts and ends in Warwick

The road race route map. Image supplied by Birmingham 2022

With nine months to go until the Commonwealth Games begin, Birmingham 2022 has announced the full course for the Cycling Road Race.

The announcement comes 12 months after it was revealed that the event, which will be held on Sunday August 7, would start and finish at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The Road Race will see the women complete seven laps of a 16km course, whilst the men will complete ten laps.

The course will involve the riders cycling past the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick town centre, as well as Victoria Park in Leamington, the venue for the Birmingham 2022 lawn bowls and para lawn bowls competition.

The final part of the course will cross the River Avon, where the cyclists will see Warwick Castle.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council' s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We are very proud that the location of the Birmingham 2022 Road Race will be in Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event next year.

“Having studied the route for the Road Race, we are very happy that it showcases so much of the historic splendour of the town of Warwick and that it will provide a challenging course for

competitors in August 2022.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of

Britain.

"This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and I am thoroughly looking forward to seeing Warwick abuzz with spectators next year to enjoy a thrilling day of road race cycling.”

Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022 said: “We are pleased to be able to publish all of the courses for our road events today.

"These routes will help to profile some fantastic landmarks from across the region and showcase the West Midlands and Warwickshire to the world.

“Publishing these details with nine months still to go until the Games begin also means that local residents, businesses and other organisations have plenty of time to make plans for when these one-day events are staged in their local area.”