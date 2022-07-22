Here's the Warwickshire businesses named as winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022

A total of 27 independent businesses won in the annual Muddy Stilettos Awards in the Warwickshire and the West Midlands section. Photo by Faye Green

Independent businesses from across Warwickshire have been recognised in regional lifestyle awards.

A total of 27 independent businesses won in the annual Muddy Stilettos Awards in the Warwickshire and the West Midlands section, which were this year sponsored by Birmingham Airport.

Readers voted for their favourite local businesses in categories including best destination pub, wedding venue, and yoga studio.

Muddy marketing manager Georgina Forsythe with winners Henderson Hound, which is in Leamington. Photo by Faye Green

The Warwick district saw the highest number of winners with businesses across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth taking home awards.

This included; Warwick Castle, Fizzy Moon, Warwick Books, Hilltop Farm Shop, Zero, and Cafe on the Corner.

Winners celebrated at an awards reception held at Wootton Park Retreats in Wootton Wawen earlier this month.

Muddy Stilettos Warwickshire and West Midlands editor Laura Kearns said: “The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been astonishing with 75,000 businesses nominated and some 760,000 votes cast across the counties.

The White Boutique in Leamington was named as top bridal store. Photo by Faye Green

"It’s given such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved pat-on-the-back to so many.

“It was great to celebrate with the winners and I hope this award will give them even greater confidence to keep persevering, growing and being creative.”

Here’s the list of Warwickshire and West Midlands winners:

~ Art Space: Compton Verney

Nanny June’s by Lisa Little in Leamington won best beauty salon. Photo by Faye Green

~ Bar: Fizzy Moon Brewhouse and Grill, Leamington

~ Beauty Salon: Nanny June’s by Lisa Little, Leamington

~ Bookshop: Warwick Books

~ Bridal Store: The White Boutique, Leamington

Florist Suzanne Evetts with fellow winners from Warwick House. Photo by Faye Green

~ Boutique Stay: Beverley Thrills Caraglamping, Snitterfield

~ Cafe: Coffee On The Corner, Kenilworth

~ Children’s Business: The Mud Club, near Warw

~ Day Spa: Ardencote, near Warwick

~ Destination Pub: Arrow Mill, Alcester

~ Family Attraction: Warwick Castle

Muddy Stilettos Warwickshire and West Midlands Editor Laura Kearns with Coffee on the Corner. Photo by Faye Green

~ Farm Shop/Deli: Hilltop Farm Shop, near Leamington

~Fitness Instructor: Fitnixpro, Leamington

~Florist: Suzanne Evetts, Southam

~ Hair Salon: Nashwhite (has sites in Warwick and Stratford)

~ Hotel: Coombe Abbey Hotel

~ Jeweller: Jodie Fern Jewellery, Leamington

~ Lifestyle Store: Berylune, Leamington

~ Local Producer (food and drink): Rugby Distillery

~ New Lifestyle Start-up: Henderson Hound, Leamington

~ Photographer: El’s Peek-a-boo Photography, Shipston-on-Stour

~ Restaurant: The Barn at Berryfields, Coventry

~ Sustainable Business: Zero ( has sites in Leamington and Stratford)

~ Theatre/Arts Venue: Royal Shakespeare Company

~ Wedding Venue: Warwick House, Southam

~ Women’s Fashion Store: Auntie Olive’s Attic, FarGo Village, Coventry

~ Yoga/Pilates Studio: Claire Bradley Yoga, Rugby

Nashwhite, which has salons in Warwick and Stratford, was named best hair salon. Photo by Faye Green

Emily and Dan from Berylune in Leamington. Photo by Faye Green