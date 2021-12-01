Here's what the Playbox Theatre in Warwick will be putting on over Christmas

The Playbox Theatre will be putting on Beauty and the Beast as their Christmas show this year at the Dream Factory in Warwick. Photos supplied

The Playbox Theatre in Warwick has announced what it will be putting on over the Christmas period.

After an enforced break last Christmas due to Covid-19 restrictions, the theatre has announced it will be putting on Beauty and the Beast at The Dream Factory in Warwick.

It will be opening on December 16 and performances will run until December 30.

Emily Jane Quash, artistic director of Playbox, said: "Christmas is always a wonderful time at Playbox Theatre, with the production forming the central focus of a month of celebrations, which see members, families, friends and generations of Playbox alumni enjoying festivities at The Dream Factory.

"Having had to cancel all plans last year, along with every other arts organisation, there is huge excitement this time around, as we move into the final weeks of rehearsal for Beauty and the Beast.

"The cast are fully focused on creating a truly magical experience for audiences, which will send shivers down the spine and will be a lovely treat for all ages.

"They’re working tirelessly, as this is an incredibly physical interpretation, with lots of challenging choreography – rehearsals are energetic and huge fun.

"This will be the 22nd Christmas production we have staged since throwing open the doors to The Dream Factory and are doing everything we can to make it the most exciting yet."

Using the text by Laurence Boswell, Beauty and the Beast is a family show and features a cast of 48 young artists drawn from across the region with 15-year-old Elysia Sully as Beauty and 16-year-old Ed Buckley as Beast.