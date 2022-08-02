Here's what the Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion have been up to so far this summer - and what's coming up

June was a event-filled month for the branch – which included the commemoration of 40 years since the end of the Falklands War on June 14.

Members of the branch organised a sunset ceremony, where a service was held and wreaths were laid on behalf of units who had served in the war.

And before that, the branch also has its new union standard blessed.

Then days later members supported more events in Leamington and Warwick.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Our ceremonial team supported the Rugby4Heroes festival at Old Leamingtonian's Rugby Club.

"It was a great honour to be back to support the festival and to pay tribute to the fallen.

"On Armed Forces Day, the branch held a 1940's themed afternoon at Ronnie's Bar with the wonderful Vanessa Lee providing her vocal talents.

“The coming months will naturally become busier for our branch.

“Work has already begun in preparation for this year's poppy appeal and soon we will be releasing information as to how you can get involved.

“Additionally, our branch Vice Chairman, Julian "Woody" Woodall, will be hosting a talk about his recent fundraising adventures, escaping from Colditz in 2021 and retracing a very daring kidnap of a German General during the Second World War only a couple of months ago.

“Details of these will be released very soon and we can't wait to see the people of Warwick supporting the Royal British Legion.”

It was a busy start to the summer period for members of the Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion. Photo supplied by Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion