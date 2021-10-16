Here's what's happening in and around Warwickshire for October half-term and Halloween

From ghostly trails to treetop adventures after dark and new shows there are a host of events taking place at the region’s top cultural and tourism destinations.

Halloween, the October half-term break and Bonfire Night are just around the corner with several events on offer.

Members of Shakespeare’s England, the destination management organisation for south Warwickshire and the surrounding areas, are inviting everyone to an array of activities and events

There are several events taking place in and around Warwickshire for half-term, Halloween and Bonfire Night. Photos supplied by Shakespeare's England

including Halloween events and a Gunpowder Gala feast with fireworks.

Helen Peters, chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, said: “It is fantastic to see the return of so many Halloween and autumnal events across our region this year – for the first time since March 2020 for some businesses.

“There are a really varied range of festivities on offer ensuring the whole family can get into the spooky spirit and enjoy the October half-term break.

“2021 continues to be a challenge for tourism and hospitality businesses, which were hugely affected by the pandemic.

"I would urge people across the region to show their support and enjoy the brilliant events on offer.”

Here is the list of some of the events in and around Warwickshire:

Kenilworth Castle

The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest, October 23-31

Visitors can explore the grounds on a new adventure trail inspired by Cressida Cowell’s bestselling Wizards of Once series. Children can also get up close to a host of real-life 'beasts' with Zoolab and meet some amazing animals – including snakes, spiders, and more – and learn all about these creepy crawly creatures.

Find out more: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/Kenilworth-castle-halloween- quest/

Ghost Tours, October 28-31

Do you dare explore Kenilworth Castle in the dark this Halloween? Join storytellers as they guide you on a bone-chilling journey through history.

With tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings, and horrorsfrom history, this is not a night for the faint-hearted. Suitable for ages 16+.

Warwick Castle

The Haunted Castle – October 23-31

Join ghosts, ghouls, wizards and witches for spooky tales, and daytime themed attractions for all ages, including Upscares Down Scares, witches, wizards and troll hunter schools and The Dead Centre Stage packed with brand new live performances.

Returning favourites include; the Haunted Hollows, The Witches Tower, and Wizards Schools

The Castle After Dark – October 24, 29, 30 and 31

Two new Halloween attractions at this festival-themed evening event include Hunted and the Massacre-ade Ball - with jump scares and surprises they are not for the faint-hearted.

There will also be the Haunted Hallows, the Castle Dungeon, live music and entertainment along with street food from vendors at The Open Arms.

Royal Shakespeare Company, Stratford

The Magician’s Elephant, October 18–January 1 2022

A brand-new family-friendly musical production for ages six+ adapted from Kate DiCamillo's prize- winning children’s novel, directed by Sarah Tipple (associate director of The Boy in the Dress) and designed by Colin Richmond (Wendy & Peter Pan).

This production, postponed due to Covid, marks the re-opening of the theatre and the return of audiences to indoor performances at the RSC for the first time since March 2020.

Coombe Abbey Hotel, Coventry

Gunpowder Gala Banquet, November 5

Following a sell-out Haunted Halloween Banquet, the hotel is hosting a four-course feast with wine and mead, while actors reveal the story of The Gunpowder Treason, and the danger it presented to Coombe Abbey.

There will also be a firework display over the lake followed by a disco.

Go Ape, Coventry

Sundown Sessions

This autumn there will be after dark sessions in the grounds of Coombe Abbey Park at one of 20 selected Go Ape’s UK locations.

Limited sessions will be available for the Treetop Challenge Xpress, Treetop Adventure. There will also be 'axe throwing in the twilight'.

Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park

Grinling Gibbons: Centuries in the Making, until January 30 2022

A critically-acclaimed exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of woodcarver Grinling Gibbons death which first opened at Bonham, London, this summer.

The Dutch-born sculptor’s decorative work is usually only seen in situ in Britain’s royal palaces, including Windsor and Hampton Court, and churches, including St Paul’s Cathedral and York Minster, and stately homes, but now, the examples can be seen together, including items rarely on public display, curated from national, international, and private collections.

Half-term family events - Celebrating the spookiest time of the year

Compton Verney sees the return of the pumpkin trail in its grounds, October 16-31; a half-term holiday club with Warts and All Theatre Company on October 26, 27 and 28 and Wild Wednesday: CSI Nature Detectives on October 27 with Warwickshire Badger Group.

Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry

The Turner Prize 2021

For the first time, The Turner Prize 2021 lands in the West Midlands showcasing the work of a shortlist consisting entirely of artist collectives and artist-run projects: Array Collective, Black

Obsidian Sound System, Cooking Sections Gentle/Radical and Project Art Works.

The winner will be announced on December 1 at a ceremony at Coventry Cathedral and be awarded £25,000 with £10,000 given to each of the others shortlisted. Entry is free and ticketed.

The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage, arrives in Coventry from November 2-6 with a new production. Book now to get the best seats at the best prices.

The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, November 3 - Lizzie Wort (RSC’s The Magician’s Daughter, Animal Farm) stars in a one woman show, which picks up on August 5 1962, the day after Marilyn’s death.

It tells us the story of Hollywood’s biggest icon as we’ve never heard it before.

First Time, November 6 - Nathaniel Hall, star of Channel 4’s hit show It’s a Sin, comes to the Belgrade with his play. This critically-acclaimed piece is an autobiographical exploration into growing up HIV positive in a negative world. Written and performed by Nathaniel Hall and directed by Chris Hoyle.

SeaView, screenings of the new digital TV series from Belgrade Film and Digital for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021, November 11–13, following a red-carpet premiere on the Belgrade’s Main Stage on Wednesday, November 10.

Created by the Belgrade’s newly appointed Creative Director, Corey Campbell, SeaView is a ground-breaking family drama with a supernatural twist, centring on the working-class black communities of the West Midlands.

FarGo Village, Coventry

Halloween and half-term are covered with events including a Halloween Makers Market (October23), Dabbers Halloween Family Brunch Bingo (October 24), Trash Film Club’s 2006 remake of The Wicker Man (October 31) for over-16s and Fargo Lates on October 29 with late night shopping, DJs, performances and food.

Children aged seven plus can also make their own Halloween-themed LEGO Brick stop frame animation book here or animated clay monster film from plasticine book here at the Let'Animate studio.

Stratford Butterfly Farm

During half-term families can also see plenty of creepy crawlies and pumpkins from October 23–31 including the Pumpkin Patch Spider from Colombia.

A new space has been created for the birds living at the farm and several new Crested Pigeons will be released in time for Halloween.

On October 30 and 31, staff will be dressing up in Halloween costumes and encouraging visitors to do the same.

Magic Alley Halloween Spooktacular, Bell Court, Stratford

Nightmare! - A family-friendly quest for ages six plus around the haunted Enchanted Manor.

It includes sound and lighting effects and a magician performing age-appropriate magic. During October half-term week there will be a 45-minute Nightmare! quest for those over eight performed with an actor. One group per session, as social distancing in operation.

Magic After Dark, October 9

Jester Styles, a delightfully dark magician sought after across the UK, will be infusing street magic and mind reading in a thrilling concoction. Tarot cards, voodoo dolls and witchcraft will be the topics of the evening.

He will be joined by a second magician, Sylvia Spectre, in her parlour of paranormality for ghost stories laced with magic and mirth. Suitable for anyone 13+.

Small group entry from 10.30am.

Talking to the Dead: A Séance, October 22 and October 26

Is it possible to communicate with the dead? Griffin and Jones intend to find out. Guests can join them for an immersive 45-minute experience as they use techniques from Victorian séance rooms to peer into the ‘great beyond’, and ask the question ‘Is anybody there?’ Sceptics and believers’ welcome.

Suitable for anyone 18+. Timed entry from 7pm to 9pm.

Nightmare - After Dark, October 28

Visitors can make their way through Magic Alley’s Halloween scare attraction after dark. Sound and lighting effects will be used and there will be actors in the experience. Expect the unexpected and there is a glass of prosecco or equivalent soft drink included. Suitable for over 18s only at 7.30pm and 9pm. Timed entry and socially distanced groups.

The British Motor Museum, Gaydon

Spotlight on Science, October 23-31

This half-term the Mad Scientists will be shining a light on headlamps and the science behind them. There will be illuminating hands-on sessions with the Lucas Collection, one of the world’s largest collections of historic lamps.

A Spotlight on Science Show will run from October 26-28 with a 30-minute live spectacular full of cool interactive demonstrations and light inspired science.

Object handling, October 23-25; 29-31 - Professor Pickle or Doctor Pumpkin will share stories and the science behind the fascinating lights and mirrors in the Lucas Collection. Children will learn how they work, how they were made and what powered them.

Every day children can go on the Museum Black Cat Trail looking for hidden black cats and, with a torch, discover the colour of each cat's eyes.

In a take home activity - Make Your Own Optical Illusion - children can make their own Phenakistoscope, an early animation device.

Great British Model Railway Show, October 30 and 31

Dedicated to model trains and layouts, this family-friendly show is one of the biggest model railway shows in the Midlands and will feature more than 30 top-quality railway layouts.

Contemporary Arts Fair, Stratford Town Hall, November 6 and 7

More than 40 artists will be exhibiting more than 500 pieces of original art, offering a mix of paintings, illustrations, ceramics, jewellery, woodwork, glasswork, textiles, collage, sculpture, and book binding at the first live Arts Fair Discover:Gather:Give #Cafdgg in 18 months.

The Arts Fair also hosts the Golden Cup Café, where tea and Monsoon Estate coffee are served in gold vintage china in the chandelier lit ballroom, with handmade cakes.

Entry is free with donations to local charity LifeSpace.