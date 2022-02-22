Here's what's planned for the former Argos store in Leamington town centre

An aerial view of the site between 19-21 The Parade and 20-22 Guy Street.

Plans will be put forward to redevelop the former Argos store site in Leamington town centre to create about 80 apartments.

As part of its plans for the building at 19-21 the Parade and 20-22 Guy Street, im Properties also wants to improve the commercial spaces at ground floor level along the Parade and create residential accommodation in the upper floors.

A spokesperson for im Properties said: "The proposals at 20-22 Guy Street include the provision of new residential apartments, through the demolition and redevelopment of the former Argos unit in order to reactivate the street frontage and help meet the diverse needs of future tenants.

CGI of the site in Guy Street with a view from the Chandos Street car park.

"By creating an active residential community within the town centre and encouraging spending in the local economy, Leamington will remain a forward-thinking destination for residents and visitors.

"19-21 The Parade provides a significant opportunity to accommodate new residential apartments, as well as modernising the retail and commercial offer in the heart of the town centre. Through the proposed redevelopment of the site, the new building will include improved commercial spaces at ground floor level along the Parade, and residential accommodation will be introduced at upper floors.

"It is proposed to demolish numbers 19-21 Parade as our research has shown that these buildings were re-built in the early 1970’s using modern materials. As part of the proposals, frontage of the Parade frontage will be rebuilt to exactly replicate the Regency architecture.

"More historically accurate windows will be included, as well as a more sensitive approach to the ground floor, which will improve the appearance of The Parade."

Illustrative view of the proposed development looking from Warwick Street and north along Guy Street.

The proposals include a mix of one to three bedroom properties, some of which will have their own private rooftop gardens and there will also be another rooftop garden for all residents to use."

The Courier asked im about parking provision for the site.

In response, a spokesman for im said: " Twenty nine all-electric enabled parking spaces will be provided on the site at ground level.

"The onsite parking spaces will not be sold to new residents in order to maintain flexibility for the future, as car use and ownership trends continue to evolve.

Illustrative CGI view of the prosed development in Guy Street from Oxford Row.

"Options for an onsite car club or similar car sharing scheme will be investigated in due course.

"All the new addresses will be prevented from applying to the council for a residents parking permit in order to avoid increased pressure on local parking provision.

"For context, we understand the Hide development across the road has zero parking provision onsite and a similar agreement in place with the council regarding residents parking permits."

Im Properties is set to submit the plans to Warwick District Council at the end of March and the authority will then open a public consultation before they are considered by a committee.

Indicative CGI of the site on the Parade.