Here's when the last few markets in Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth will be held ahead of Christmas

There's a few dates left for the remaining markets being held this year. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

The last remaining markets are to take place across Warwick district ahead of Christmas.

Local market operators CJ’s Events Warwickshire are urging residents and visitors of Warwick District to support the handful of remaining markets before Christmas.

The markets host a range of local produce, crafts, and unique Christmas gifts.

Carol Young of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "Supporting our traders is important, especially at this time of year.

"By visitors supporting our markets, our visitors are keeping local businesses going.

"The markets have been bustling over the past few weeks, and we can’t thank everyone enough for their continued support.

"We have a handful of markets left, and we will close for Christmas, giving our team and traders the time off they need after what’s been a hectic few months.

"We’re asking anyone who comes out to follow our Covid safety measures to ensure we can prevent the spread of Coronavirus within our communities."

Here's when the remaining markets will be taking place:

~ Warwick late night market on Wednesday December 15 and 22 between 2pm and 7pm

~ Kenilworth market on Thursday December 16 and 23 between 9am and 3pm

~ Warwick market will take place for the last time this year, on Saturday December 18

~ Leamington Christmas market will take place for the last time in this year on Sunday December 19.