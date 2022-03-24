Heroes of Rugby: Teenager who rushed to give CPR to a little girl and two PCSOs who saved a woman's life

PSCOs Helena Seal and Tony Winter, with their awards presented by Chief Constable Debbie Tedds.

Three heroes of Rugby have been recognised for their life-saving reactions by Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Debbie Tedds.

A teenager girl and two PCSOs were among those given awards at the Chief Constable’s Award Ceremony, held on March 17.

17-year-old Evie Headland was on her way home when she noticed her neighbour's front door was open and the neighbour, a mother, was screaming.

Evie Headland with Chief Constable Debbie Tedds.

Evie went into the house and found the little girl in cardiac arrest - so she immediately began to administer CPR and continued until paramedics arrived.

Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “Paramedics said that had Evie not administered CPR when she did the child may not have survived.”

Two PCSOs also won awards for helping to save the life of vulnerable woman in the Rugby.

PCSOs Helena Seal and Tony Winter were responding to a report of a high-risk missing person who was believed to be in a wooded area near the town.

They found the woman in an extremely vulnerable and agitated state and she did not want to talk with the PCSOs at first.

Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “Both officers showed a great deal of compassion and resilience while helping the vulnerable woman.