He's behind you! Ghost hunters spend night at Rugby Theatre in search of paranormal activity

Ghost hunters are spending a spooky night at Rugby Theatre hoping to catch a glimpse of the spirits thought to haunt it.

The paranormal investigators from Dark Encounters UK have already detected unusual activity at the Henry Street theatre.

They use a wide variety of investigative methods in their attempts to find evidence of ghosts and life after death.

Fascinated by the unknown are lead investigator Lee Baylis from Rugby, presenter/investigator Julian Amos from Warwick and investigator Ben Hannon from Northampton.

The theatre is thought haunted by two ghosts. One spectre is reputed to be a man who fell to his death from the balcony and now haunts the stalls, while the other phantom is of an old actor who died of natural causes at home - but his love for the theatre ensured his return.

Lee said: “We have just filmed our opening scenes for our paranormal investigation at Rugby Theatre.

“We interviewed staff and actors of the theatre who told us in detail of their experiences.”

They will spend Friday night at the venue and record their antics.

“The theatre has so much history and atmosphere to it,” Lee said.

"We will also be investigating the great hall opposite to the theatre where sets and props are made.”

While investigating this week, they heard an unusual sound in the foyer.