The spotlight was put on the work of two frontline organisations helping people in need in Rugby when supporters paid them a visit.

Members of Rugby Dunsmore Rotary went to Hope 4 and the Rugby Foodbank to hear the latest on their work – and the difference the club’s help has made.

It secured funds to buy the materials for a shower room in the Hope 4 premises in Newbold Road.

Hope 4 and Foodbank service delivery manager Adi Robinson, said: “The new room is now used several times every day by the few rough sleepers in the town and others whose accommodation has faulty washing facilities.

Rotarians Edward Binns and Kate Lawrence, with Adi Robinson, at the foodbank.

“The team at Hope 4 support their clients on the journey to self-sufficiency.

"Encouraging clients to maintain personal hygiene is an important stage in the process.”

Rotarian Kate Lawrence, president of Rugby Dunsmore, said: “It was fascinating to hear how the service provided by Hope 4 has evolved over the last three years and how the close working relationship with the borough council has helped to reduce the level of homeless in Rugby and transformed the lives of so many.

"Our club has been proud to make this contribution to a great community effort.”

The visit then moved onto the Rugby Foodbank which the club has also supported with a donation which funded the racking in the warehouse.

Adi added: “The Foodbank distributes approximately two tons of food to clients every week.

"In the last financial year we redeemed over 3,000 vouchers providing over 7,300 meals. Over 2,500 meals were for children. That’s a 34% increase in demand than in the previous year.

"The racking is essential to enable us to store and manage such a vast quantity ensuring that we know what we have and issue it in date order to waste as little as possible.

The president responded by saying: “It is incredible how so much is achieved in the premises which are not suited to this purpose.

"The club will also be making a £100 donation to the mayor’s charity of the year which is the Rugby Foodbank.”

Adi said: “We receive a vast amount of goods but there is always something that we are running low on.

"So we use donated funds to go to local supermarkets and buy what we need to top up the stock.”

When they then met up with the Mayor, Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret, she told members more about the service the foodbank provides and about her year as the first citizen of the town.

She said later: “I was delighted to visit Rugby Dunsmore Rotary Club and personally thank the members for supporting Hope4 and Rugby Foodbank.

“I chose Rugby Foodbank as my mayoral charity to raise awareness of the vital support it offers to residents struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, and highlight the hard work of the volunteers and supporters who help keep the charity running.

