High-street chain Claire’s Accessories with branch in Leamington is in jeopardy

By Oliver Williams
Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
A Claire's shop (Photo by MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
A Claire's shop (Photo by MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
Another high-street retail chain with a branch in Leamington town centre is in jeopardy.

Fashion accessories chain Claire’s, which has a branch at the Royal Priors shopping centre, is set to appoint administrators for its UK and Ireland business, putting around 2,150 jobs at risk.

Most Popular

The US parent firm for the high street retailer said it has filed a formal notice to administrators from Interpath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move raises fears over the future of its 306 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Administrators will seek a potential rescue deal for the chain, which has seen sales tumble in the face of recent weak consumer demand.

Will Wright, UK chief executive at Interpath, said: “Claire’s has long been a popular brand across the UK.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options.

"This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”

Related topics:LeamingtonIreland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice