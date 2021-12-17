Hillmorton pupil wins Rugby MP's Christmas card competition with her charming snowman scene

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey with the winning design, the runners up and his Christmas card. Entries L-R: Lena Winiarczyk from St Andrew’s Benn CofE Primary School; Georgina Mair from Cawston Grange Primary School; Hannah Valayil, from English Martyrs Catholic Primary School; Paulina Gugala from St Marie’s Catholic Primary School

A pupil from a Hillmorton primary school has won the Rugby MP's Christmas card competition with her charming painting of a snowman scene.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey the announced the winner of his 2021 Christmas card competition after receiving more than 100 entries this year from primary schools across the constituency, and picking a winner proved as challenging as ever.

This year’s winner was seven-year old Hannah Valayil from English Martyrs Catholic Primary School.

The winning design.

Mr Pawsey's card, featuring Hannah’s festive snowman, will be sent to charities, organisations and businesses throughout Rugby and Bulkington.

Alongside her design being used for the Christmas card, Hannah and her family will be invited to visit Parliament once coronavirus restrictions allow them to do so.

As part of their visit they will be treated to a tour of the Palace of Westminster followed by Tea on the Terrace with Mr Pawsey..

Mr Pawsey said: “I was once again delighted to receive so many great designs from children in Rugby and Bulkington.

"All the entries this year were impressive and picking a winner was very difficult. Hannah’s snowman next to tree was a really nice, traditional design and her use of vivid colours gives the card a really striking appearance.

"I want to thank everyone who entered and wish everyone in Rugby and Bulkington a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The runners up this year were Georgina Mair from Cawston Grange Primary School, Paulina Gugala from St Marie’s Catholic Primary School and Lena Winiarczyk from St Andrew’s Benn CofE Primary School. Their designs are featured on the inside of Mark’s card.