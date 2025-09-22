Hilltop Farm in Hunningham is holding its first ever harvest food festival this weekend

Hilltop Farm in Hunningham is holding its first ever Harvest Food Festival event this coming weekend.

The event, aimed at celebrating local produce and all the benefits of farm to fork , will take place on Saturday September 27 from 10am to 4pm.

Hilltop Farm’s Lotte Carter said: “Celebrating everything we love about farm to fork, we’ll welcome some of the brilliant producers we’re proud to stock in our Farm Shop, to showcase what they do and let you taste the difference.

"From the spiced spirits of Pinnock Gin to the sweet treats of the Pinwheel Patisserie – and so much more.

The Hilltop Farm Food Festival

“We’ll welcome so many amazing local food vendors too – with burrito bowls from the Mexican Good Food Cartel, wings and burgers from The Magic Wingdom, gorgeous flavours of India served by Scratch, Cook, Social, a Cocktail Bar from 6 O’Clock Gin, and free tasters from Purity Brewery too.”

There will also be live music throughout the afternoon, plus a day of family fun and games – from treasure hunts or ride-on tractor races to welly wanging, skittles and a chance to climb aboard Hilltop’s ‘Big Machines’ - including the Combine Harvester.

Hilltop Farm is a fourth-generation family farm on the Fosse Way in Hunningham, with an award-winning Café, Farm Shop, glamping site and events barn.

Entry to the Harvest Food Festival is free, with no need for a ticket, but to find out more head to the website www.hilltopfarmshop.com, or find the farm’s social media pages @hilltopfarmshop