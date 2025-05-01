A 3D image of how the Shree Krishna Mandir (Hindu Temple) and Community Centre will look after the development work is done. Picture submitted.

The former Hindu Mandir in Leamington has been demolished to make way for a new temple and community centre at the same site in High Street.

Permission for the project was granted by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in 2022.

This marks an exciting new chapter for the Hindu community, who are eagerly anticipating the development of a modern temple that will serve as a spiritual, cultural, and community hub.

The beginning of the demolition was marked by the presence of Leamington councillors, community leaders, and representatives from various faiths — a sign of the unity and support that surrounds the project.

Cllr Naveen Tangri, who represents the Brunswick Ward for Warwick District Council, said: “The removal of the existing building will greatly enhance the visual appeal of the area.

"I am proud to have the Mandir in Leamington, and particularly within the ward I represent.

" The new temple will make a significant contribution to community life.

"The trustees and devotees are held in high regard by people of all faiths and none.

"I have worked closely with the temple’s executive committee, trustees, and architects, and have been actively involved in shaping the plans for the new Mandir.

"The temple plays a vital role in celebrating key religious festivals such as Diwali and fosters strong interfaith relations with other places of worship in Warwick, including the Gurudwara, churches, and mosques.”

Mandir chairman Dharamveer Awesti added: "We are immensely grateful for the continued support from the wider community.

"The new Mandir will be a place of devotion, culture, and harmony — open to all and grounded in the values of unity, respect, and peace.”