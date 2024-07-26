His name is Rio and he dances on the West End: Kenilworth teacher's meteoric rise in the music scene continues

Rio Jai (right) in Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding. Picture supplied.

A former school teacher from Kenilworth, who became an award-winning star of the Asian music scene after he turned his hand to interviewing music artists and singing with them online during lockdown, has now become the leading man in a popular West End show.

Rio Jai’s meteoric rise to stardom began in 2020 and, due to his success which followed, he signed a “huge contract” to do a UK tour of the sell-out show Mrs Kapoor’s Daughters Wedding.

The four-month tour finished at London’s Adelphi Theatre last week with stars from TV - including Eastenders - and the music industry attending the final show.

The tour, attracting 100,000 people overall, has since been hailed as ‘the most successful Asian theatre production’.

Rio said: “I played the main lead and acted, sung and danced.

"It was such an honour to be part of a huge production.