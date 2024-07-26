His name is Rio and he dances on the West End: Kenilworth teacher's meteoric rise in the music scene continues
Rio Jai’s meteoric rise to stardom began in 2020 and, due to his success which followed, he signed a “huge contract” to do a UK tour of the sell-out show Mrs Kapoor’s Daughters Wedding.
The four-month tour finished at London’s Adelphi Theatre last week with stars from TV - including Eastenders - and the music industry attending the final show.
The tour, attracting 100,000 people overall, has since been hailed as ‘the most successful Asian theatre production’.
Rio said: “I played the main lead and acted, sung and danced.
"It was such an honour to be part of a huge production.
"It’s great to see so much talent coming from Warwickshire on platforms like the West End and TV.”