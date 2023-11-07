The historic bells of the 12th-century All Saints’ Church in Burton Dassett will be refurbished this winter.

Four of the church’s six bells will be carefully removed and lowered to the ground over the course of a few days so that experts can refurbish the headstock that they hang on.

The bells were first installed in 1686 during the reign of James II and have rung out over the village during weddings and important national events such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, and the King Charles II Coronation.

