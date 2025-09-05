Historic countryside pub near Leamington will officially re-open tomorrow after being closed for more than ten years

The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge near Leamington and Southam will officially re-open tomorrow (Saturday September 6) after it has been closed for more than ten years.

Established in the mid-1800s the pub once served travellers and workers of the Great Western Railway at the nearby Southam Road and Harbury station.

After being unoccupied and derelict since 2016 and then briefly reopening and closing again, the pub was bought by its current owner, Shane Bland, in May this year and is now ready for its grand opening after extensive renovations,

Shane’s business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders have helped him on this venture.

An opening event will take place at the pub from 2pm tomorrow featuring a barbecue, live music from musician Matt Neal and a first look at the pub’s interior model railway - which has been reinstalled to its former glory.

Shane and the team have been updating people as to the progress of the renovations, which have taken about 17-weeks, and the re-opening on the pub’s website https://thegreatwestern.pub/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thegreatwesterndb where table bookings can be made and the food menu can soon be viewed.

They said: “Welcome to The Great Western, a place where history, great food, and community come together.

"Nestled in the heart of Warwickshire, The Great Western pub has been a local treasure since the mid-1800s.

"Our pub has retained its iconic charm for generations.

"Steeped in history and connected to the legacy of British engineering, we are proud to be a symbol of tradition in a modern world.”