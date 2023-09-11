Historic Leamington clubs get set to renew their rivalry for the prestigious Bowen Bowl
Warwick Boat Club member, Jon Isaacs, has increased the prize money by 50 per cent for the eagerly awaited clash with rivals, Leamington Tennis and Squash club, in the match for the prestigious Bowen Bowl on Sunday.
And the two clubs have agreed to donate all the money to charity.
The winners of the annual tennis match between these two historic clubs will receive £500 and the runners-up £250. The Warwick club, which hosts the match, has chosen Young People First as its charity while Leamington has selected the Lillington Community Pantry.
The generosity of Jon Isaacs, of financial management company 3DiFS based in Meriden, means a win, win and win outcome both for the clubs and the charities, which are supporting disadvantaged young people in Warwick district by giving them food and helping them to stay on their feet.
Jonathan Browning, tennis captain at the Boat Club, said: “Many thanks to Jon as sadly, the Spa town has more than its fair share of young people struggling to make ends meet. The money will give them a helping hand at a time when they need it most.”
The tennis match has ten mixed pairs in a team, forty players in all. Play starts at 2pm. Club members and spectators of both sides have been asked to park their vehicles in St Nicholas Park, located opposite the Boat Club, and get access to the courts by using the pedestrian crossing on the Banbury road. Admission to the tennis free.