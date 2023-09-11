Historic Leamington clubs get set to renew their rivalry for the prestigious Bowen Bowl

The prize money has been increased – and the two clubs have agreed to donate all the money to charity

Jane Robbins (Warwick Boat Club), Peter Bowen and Janette George (Leamington Tennis and Squash Club) with the Bowen Bowl

Warwick Boat Club member, Jon Isaacs, has increased the prize money by 50 per cent for the eagerly awaited clash with rivals, Leamington Tennis and Squash club, in the match for the prestigious Bowen Bowl on Sunday.

And the two clubs have agreed to donate all the money to charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the annual tennis match between these two historic clubs will receive £500 and the runners-up £250. The Warwick club, which hosts the match, has chosen Young People First as its charity while Leamington has selected the Lillington Community Pantry.

The generosity of Jon Isaacs, of financial management company 3DiFS based in Meriden, means a win, win and win outcome both for the clubs and the charities, which are supporting disadvantaged young people in Warwick district by giving them food and helping them to stay on their feet.

Jonathan Browning, tennis captain at the Boat Club, said: “Many thanks to Jon as sadly, the Spa town has more than its fair share of young people struggling to make ends meet. The money will give them a helping hand at a time when they need it most.”

The tennis match has ten mixed pairs in a team, forty players in all. Play starts at 2pm. Club members and spectators of both sides have been asked to park their vehicles in St Nicholas Park, located opposite the Boat Club, and get access to the courts by using the pedestrian crossing on the Banbury road. Admission to the tennis free.

The charity Young People First delivers activities, creates opportunities, and provides support for disadvantaged youngsters so that they can advance into adulthood. It is based at Jubilee House, Westlea Road, Leamington. Lillington Pantry is a members organisation supporting families with young people living locally by giving food and other essential items. A once a-week shop for members provides enough sustenance for a family for just £5. Those struggling as should ask for a membership application form.

Tennis was first introduced at Warwick Boat Club in 1895, and Leamington Tennis and Squash Club can trace its history back to 1874. The Bowen Bowl, manufactured by Elkington, is similar in all respects to the Venus Rosewater Dish presented to the winner of the ladies’ singles title at Wimbledon each year, differing only in it is gold plated in its entirety.