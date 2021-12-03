Historic Monks Kirby church to host fun-filled arts, crafts and music event this weekend to raise funds for urgent repairs

St Edith's. Photo: Google Streetview.

An art, photography and craft exhibition takes place at an historic church near Rugby this weekend to raise urgently-needed repair funds.

The Grade I listed St Edith's Church in Monks Kirby is in urgent need of £50k of repairs - with the pinnacles suffering significant damage.

S spokesperson explained: "A sharp-eyed observer looking at St Edith’s Church in Monks kirby will see that the North West pinnacle is currently held together with blue strapping, and all of the pinnacles are crumbling due to freeze-thaw damage.

"The church is facing a repair bill of £50,000 to carry out the urgent repairs.

"In a recent survey of 109 people living in Monks Kirby or connected to St Edith’s Church, 92.5% of respondents strongly agreed that it was important to protect St Edith’s

Church as part of the local heritage."

The event is to be held at the church on Saturday, December 4.

Between 2.00 and 5.00pm there will be an art and photography exhibition with craft stalls - providing the perfect opportunity for some Christmas shopping.

Lesley French, local ceramic artist will provide a ‘have-a-go' at clay activities.

It will be free to enter, with refreshments available to buy.

Later that evening, between 7.30-9.30pm, the church will again open its doors for an evening of art, crafts, music and good company.

Baritone Russell Hopkins will perform some favourite sons and lead some carol singing.

Tickets are £5 per person to include refreshments and a musical performance. There will also be a bar for alcoholic drinks and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

To book your ticket, please contact Patricia on 07973 329938 or see St Edith’s Church Facebook page for more details.

Both the afternoon and evening sessions of this fundraising event will feature works by Rupert Cordeux, winner of the Channel 4 television series ‘Watercolour Challenge’, as well

as photographs of the Revel area by Gilly T Photography.

Patricia Barnett, organiser of the fundraising event said: “Villagers have recently told us how much they value the church as part of the village.