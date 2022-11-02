Register
Historic pub in village near Leamington is set for a major refurbishment before Christmas

Work starts at the Three Horseshoes in Bubbenhall on November 7 and the pub will re-open in early December creating 14 new jobs

By Oliver Williams
38 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 12:38pm
Picture: Ian Hodgkinson / Picture It The Three Horseshoes pub in Bubbenhall is undergoing a massive refurbishment ahead of its reopening later this year. Pictured are licensees John Thorpe and Ashleigh spence
Work is set to start on the refurbishment of a historic pub in a village near Leamington.

The project will start at the Three Horseshoes in Bubbenhall on November 7 and the pub will re-open in early December creating 14 new jobs.

John Thorpe and Ashleigh Spence, who have worked in pubs around Coventry for the past 18 years, are the new licensees.

A computer generated image of how the exterior of the Three Horsehoes pub in Leamington will look after the refurbishment is completed.
