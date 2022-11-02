Historic pub in village near Leamington is set for a major refurbishment before Christmas
Work is set to start on the refurbishment of a historic pub in a village near Leamington.
The project will start at the Three Horseshoes in Bubbenhall on November 7 and the pub will re-open in early December creating 14 new jobs.
John Thorpe and Ashleigh Spence, who have worked in pubs around Coventry for the past 18 years, are the new licensees.