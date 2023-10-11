Historic Regency Leamington building used for events and functions has had a major renovation

Victoria House in Willes Road, designed by renowned Leamington architect William Thomas, was built in 1835 and was first a hotel. It was bought by a group of Freemasons from Guy’s Lodge in 1889. It is now a venue for events and functions.

A historic Regency building in Leamington has undergone a major renovation.

Victoria House in Willes Road, designed by renowned Leamington architect William Thomas, was built in 1835 and was first a hotel for a short time before it was leased as a Ladies Academy, which ran successfully for over 30 years.

This eventually closed in 1886.

The newly renovated Victoria House in Willes Road, Leamington. Picture supplied.

It remained empty until 1889 when it was purchased by the Victoria House Syndicate, which was a group of Freemasons from Guy’s Lodge.

Victoria House’s current chairman Graham Ballinger said: “Without their forethought and generosity, Freemasonry in Leamington Spa would never have had such a fine home.”

The asking price for the property at the time was £800 and the cost of renovation a further £700 – a total of £1,500 which in 1889 was a substantial sum.

Victoria House soon became a popular venue for weddings, dinner dances, and other functions.

Interior shot of the newly renovated Victoria House in Willes Road, Leamington. Picture supplied.

Sadly, in November 1919 a serious fire caused some damage and destroyed many of Guy’s Lodge’s records and artefacts,

Jephson Lodge and Jephson Chapter moved into Victoria House in 1921.

In 1940, the Government commandeered the building and the Czech Brigade arrived with many soldiers being billeted there.

The Brigade left Leamington in 1942 and Poles and other Balkan groups used the building until May 1945 when it was transferred back to Guy’s Lodge.

At a Guy’s Lodge meeting on February 7 1949 it was unanimously decided that the premises known at the time as The Masonic Rooms were given as a gift from Guy’s Lodge in formation of the present company which runs the building.

Mr Ballinger said: “We at Victoria House are indeed indebted to the efforts and generosity of those members of Guy’s Lodge in 1888 who purchased our home and, in 1949, donated it to freemasonry.

"It was always the intention that such a splendid building should be made available for outside functions and gradually the rooms grew in reputation and hosted many wedding receptions, birthday parties, funeral wakes and the like.

"During the 1960s and 1970s freemasonry in the UK was at its peak, and Victoria House was used extensively for all manner of functions, both masonic and non-masonic – even paranormal ones.”

Sadly, the venue’s popularity diminished after this period but following a disastrous internal fire and flood five years ago the directors decided to proceed with the ambitious renovation project – assisted by grants from The Warwickshire Masonic Heritage Fund.

This was delayed by COVID but because the building had to close during that time, major internal works could be completed without disruption to guests.

Mr Ballinger said: “Since we reopened after COVID the building has had a new roof and its magnificent Regency front and side elevations have been renovated and decorated.

"The building now looks as it did when new and is without doubt the finest example of a Regency/Victorian building in Leamington.