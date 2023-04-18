Historic Warwick attraction looking for new caterers to run new cafe after refurbishment works are complete

Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester is looking for a caterer to supply visitor and event catering services at the newly refurbished site which is opening this year.

The Lord Leycester, also known as the Lord Leycester Hospital, is currently undergoing major work which will see new exhibition galleries and improved facilities – including a new cafe in the Great Hall.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick before refurbishment work started. Photo supplied

The site has been a popular tourist attraction for centuries, welcoming visitors from around the world and when the site re-opens, it is expected to attract more than 35,000 visitors per year as well as once again being a popular venue for events and weddings.

After work has been completed, the cafe will feature a fully equipped main kitchen with a separate prep area, as well as tables and seating in the ‘Tudor’ themed Great Hall.

The Lord Leycster Hospital is due to reopen in August.