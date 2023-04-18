Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Historic Warwick attraction looking for new caterers to run new cafe after refurbishment works are complete

Refurbishment is currently underway.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester is looking for a caterer to supply visitor and event catering services at the newly refurbished site which is opening this year.

Read More
Ceremony marks start of multi-million pound 'once in a century' restoration proj...

The Lord Leycester, also known as the Lord Leycester Hospital, is currently undergoing major work which will see new exhibition galleries and improved facilities – including a new cafe in the Great Hall.

Most Popular
The Lord Leycester in Warwick before refurbishment work started. Photo suppliedThe Lord Leycester in Warwick before refurbishment work started. Photo supplied
The Lord Leycester in Warwick before refurbishment work started. Photo supplied

The site has been a popular tourist attraction for centuries, welcoming visitors from around the world and when the site re-opens, it is expected to attract more than 35,000 visitors per year as well as once again being a popular venue for events and weddings.

After work has been completed, the cafe will feature a fully equipped main kitchen with a separate prep area, as well as tables and seating in the ‘Tudor’ themed Great Hall.

The Lord Leycster Hospital is due to reopen in August.

Any caterers interested should contact Hamish Wood on: 07900 108 333 or email: [email protected]

Related topics:Tudor