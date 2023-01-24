Register
Historic Warwick gardens' annual snowdrop event returns - featuring more than 100 varieties

There will be an indoor display as well as a ‘snowdrop trail’ around the gardens.

By Kirstie Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 2:51pm
Snowdrops at Hill Close Gardens. Photo by Denise Stanton
Snowdrops at Hill Close Gardens. Photo by Denise Stanton

A collection of historic gardens in Warwick will be hosting its annual snowdrop event next week.

The restored Victorian gardens at Hill Close Gardens, which is on Bread and Meat Close, holds a collection of more than 130 varieties of snowdrops.

Snowdrops. Photo by Denise Stanton

This year’s annual snowdrop weekend will be taking place on February 4 and February 5 from 11am to 4pm on both days.

The event will feature an indoor display and there will also be other snowdrops and winter flowers in the many gardens.

A ‘snowdrop trail’ will also be available for visitors.

There will also be refreshments and a plant and bulb sale.

Snowdrops at Hill Close Gardens. Photo supplied by Hill Close Gardens

Entry costs £5 per adult and £1 for children aged five to 17. Garden and RHS members can enter for free or with a donation.

For more information go to: https://hillclosegardens.com/

