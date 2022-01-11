Historic Warwick gardens preparing for return of popular snowdrop event

Snowdrops at Hill Close Gardens. Photo supplied by Hill Close Gardens.

The team behind a collection of historic gardens in Warwick are preparing for the return of the popular snowdrop event.

It will be the first event of the year for Hill Close Gardens, which is in Bread and Meat Close, taking place on February 5 and 6.

These unique restored Victorian detached gardens and their historic summerhouses, which overlook Warwick racecourse, will be open for the public to welcome the first signs of spring.

There will be more than 130 varieties of snowdrop that can be seen on the trail around the gardens.

Victorian varieties can be seen along with more modern varieties, including Hill Close Garden's own 'Warwickshire Gemini'.

There will also be a large raised landscaped display of many varieties, including the honey scented S ‘Arnott’, in the visitor centre.

Named snowdrops will be on sale along with other winter plants and bulbs, and refreshments will be available in the tearoom.

Hill Close Gardens will also open for a 'snowdrop day' on February 20 in aid of the National Gardens Scheme.

The garden will be open for the event days from 11am to 4pm.