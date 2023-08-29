Historic Warwickshire water scenes - including the 1998 floods of Leamington - to be put on display
Some of the libraries in Warwickshire will be hosting displays that highlight historic water scenes from the last 100 years – including the 1998 floods of Leamington.
Rivers, canals, springs, ponds, swimming pools, mills, lakes, water pumps, bridges and other associated buildings may feature in the display.
Warwickshire County Council is also asking residents to share their memories through a form and by submitting any photographs they may have.
Members of the public can bring in their donations to their library and fill in a donation forms or they can email: librarylocal[email protected] prior to sending photographs and a donation form will be sent electronically.
Displays will be available in Kenilworth, Leamington, Rugby, Southam and Stratford libraries from September 7 for a month.
Other libraries in the county also hosting displays include Alcester, Atherstone, Bedworth and Coleshill.
These libraries hold collections of local history material including newspapers, photographs, ephemera, directories, books and more.
There will also be an online exhibition featuring a selection of photographs from all the displays, accessible via the library website at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries
Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “Some of the most striking photographs are of the, often devastating, floods which affected many Warwickshire towns in the twentieth century.
"Some of my personal favourites show the village ponds and outdoor swimming pools that were common in the early part of the century.
"We are hoping that visitors to this exhibition will find something that sparks memories of their own pasts or helps them to find out something new about where they live.”