Historic wheelwright's yard in Wellesbourne reopens to the public - with several events lined up

Visitors with volunteer guides Margaret Taylor (left) who is holding a name board from a Victorian waggon, and Derek Apps (right) with a ‘traveller’ that measured cartwheel hoops. Photo by Janet Hall

A historic wheelwright's yard in Wellesbourne has reopened to the public for the 2024 season - with several events lined up for the season.

Chedham’s Yard is a preserved wheelwright’s yard in Church Lane and opens every Saturday so that visitors can go into the old workshop and the drying shed, both full of tools and equipment left by five generations of the Chedham family.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting craftsman, Eddie Marsh, shows visitors how traditional pole lathe turning works. Photo by Janet Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Victorian forge, blacksmiths work with hot metal, and at the far end of the Yard, woodturners are busy on their lathe.

Volunteer guides are also on hand to answer questions.

Each Saturday the Yard hosts activities.

April’s events include wheel-making demonstrated by visiting expert Robin Hill on April 20, and on April 27 the Yard is hosting volunteers from Warwickshire Hedgehog Rescue and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

A step back in time. Photo by Janet Hall

Volunteer Janet Hall said: “People seem really pleased to see us open again after the winter.

"Eddie Marsh, who is a pole lathe turning expert, delighted visitors earlier this month with his demonstrations and encouraged them to have a go themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of our other Saturday events this year give visitors a chance to try something new, eg spinning, making rag rugs and needle felting on May 4.

"There’ll be a family fun day on May 25 when children and the young at heart have a go at games that used to be played at country fêtes, eg splat the rat and horseshoe throwing.”

Light refreshments will also be served served in the visitor centre and there are children’s mouse and gnome trails.

Entry is free to the site.