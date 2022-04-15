Historic windmill in Warwickshire will open for the first time in two years this Easter bank holiday

A historic windmill in Warwickshire will be opening for the first time in two years this bank holiday weekend.

The historic Grade II Listed Berkswell Windmill will be open to the public on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are being invited to bring their families and friends to the site, where they can also enjoy a cream tea on the lawn as well as a guided tour of the internationally renowned mill.

Berkswell Windmill will be open for the first time in two years this bank holiday. Photo supplied

There will be plenty of things to see and do including the Coventry and Warwickshire Spinners and Weavers demonstrating spinning and weaving with sheep wool.

John, David and Yvonne will tell visitors about the history of the Warwickshire tower mill which was built in 1826, on the site of a Post Mill (wooden mill).

The owner of the mill has records from the 1700s and believes there was a mill on this site since the 10th Century.

The address is: Windmill Lane, Balsall Common CV7 7GY.

Berkswell Windmill will be open for the first time in two years this bank holiday. Photo supplied

The Coventry and Warwickshire Spinners and Weavers will be at the site demonstrating spinning and weaving with sheep wool. Photo supplied