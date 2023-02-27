Historical fantasy fiction author to hold book signing event at Leamington high street store

Dr Justin Newland will sign copies of The Old Dragon’s Head and his other works at WHSmith in the Parade on Saturday March 4 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Historical fantasy fiction author Dr Justin Newland will hold a book signing event at a Leamington high street store this coming weekend.

Essex-born Justin, who has a doctorate in mathematics from Imperial College London and lives with his partner in Somerset in plain sight of the Mendip Hills, will sign copies of The Old Dragon’s Head, The Genesis of Isis, The Coronation and The Abdication at WHSmith in the Parade on Saturday on Saturday March 4 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The Old Dragon’s Head is a tale of civil war, religion and supernatural intrigue set in the shadows of the great wall of China.

Dr Justin Newland with his novels. Photo by Christopher Alan.

The year is 1400 and the founder of the Ming Dynasty has died, sparking a war of succession for the Dragon Throne.