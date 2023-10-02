Register
Historical fantasy fiction author to hold book signing event at Leamington high street store

Historical fantasy fiction author Dr Justin Newland will hold a book signing event at a Leamington high street store later this month
By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
Historical fantasy fiction author Dr Justin Newland will hold a book signing event at a Leamington high street store later this month.

He will be signing copies of his latest novel The Mark of The Salamander at WHSmith in the Parade on Saturday October 21 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Dr Newland will also sign copies of his other works at the event.

https://www.justinnewland.com/

